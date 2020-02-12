All apartments in Wesley Chapel
5851 Dorham Place

5851 Dorham Place · No Longer Available
Location

5851 Dorham Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Villages at Wesley Chapel

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,461, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,461, Available 5/4/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5851 Dorham Place have any available units?
5851 Dorham Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Is 5851 Dorham Place currently offering any rent specials?
5851 Dorham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5851 Dorham Place pet-friendly?
No, 5851 Dorham Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 5851 Dorham Place offer parking?
No, 5851 Dorham Place does not offer parking.
Does 5851 Dorham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5851 Dorham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5851 Dorham Place have a pool?
No, 5851 Dorham Place does not have a pool.
Does 5851 Dorham Place have accessible units?
No, 5851 Dorham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5851 Dorham Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5851 Dorham Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5851 Dorham Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5851 Dorham Place does not have units with air conditioning.

