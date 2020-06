5339 SAND CRANE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RESORT SETTING WITH MANY AMENITIES. UPSCALE FURNISHINGS AND TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. KING BED IN MASTER BEDROOM ALSO A KING BED IN GUEST BEDROOM. LARGE MASTER BATH WITH SHOWER NO TUBS. HALF BATH JUST OFF GREAT ROOM. NICE SIZE SCREENED PATIO 14x11 AND ADDITIONAL PATIO WITHOUT SCREEN. SEPARATE DINING ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN. QUIET AND PEACEFUL AREA. INTERNATIONAL PREPARATORY GOLF AND TENNIS SCHOOL IN RESORT. 45 TENNIS COURTS 2 GOLF COURSES AND STEAK HOUSE RESTAURANT WITH GOLF AND TENNIS SHOPS IN RESORT. LANDLORD MAY CONSIDER SEASONAL RENTAL. ELECTRICITY, WATER, CABLE, LAWN MAINTENANCE, AND FURNISHINGS ARE INCLUDED IN THIS RENTAL. COMMUNITY POOL AND WIREGRASS MALL AND TAMPA OUTLET MALL FOUR MILES FROM THIS LOCATION.