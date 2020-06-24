5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome to Westbrook Estates, located in the heart of Wesley Chapel! Come and enjoy your Vacation in this Adorable home. Beautifully updated. Unfurnished $2800 and furnished turnkey $3500. Call for occupancy. Available for long term rentals. One floor that houses a private Pool, 3 car garage, and nice outdoor dining set. Charming, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Den/office (that can also be turned into a 4th bedroom). Centrally located, 1 mile away from Saddlebrook Resort and 2 major highways I-75/I-275 Tampa Outlet Mall, Wiregrass Mall, Bush Gardens, Florida Hospital and USF, all just minutes away. This location is your perfect getaway destination, you won't want to leave! Minimum 1 year stay. Home is available as unfurnished or fully furnished. Just bring your suitcases.