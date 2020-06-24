All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:43 AM

5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE

5336 Villagebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5336 Villagebrook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Saddlebrook Village West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Westbrook Estates, located in the heart of Wesley Chapel! Come and enjoy your Vacation in this Adorable home. Beautifully updated. Unfurnished $2800 and furnished turnkey $3500. Call for occupancy. Available for long term rentals. One floor that houses a private Pool, 3 car garage, and nice outdoor dining set. Charming, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Den/office (that can also be turned into a 4th bedroom). Centrally located, 1 mile away from Saddlebrook Resort and 2 major highways I-75/I-275 Tampa Outlet Mall, Wiregrass Mall, Bush Gardens, Florida Hospital and USF, all just minutes away. This location is your perfect getaway destination, you won't want to leave! Minimum 1 year stay. Home is available as unfurnished or fully furnished. Just bring your suitcases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5336 VILLAGEBROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa