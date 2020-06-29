5246 BLUE ROAN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

This beautiful townhome ready for immediate occupancy. Convenient location at the entry to the community, across from the pool on a corner lot for added privacy. Side entry leads to living room with separate dining area. Two sliding glass doors lead to the back covered patio and back open yard. Kitchen is marvelous with cherry cabinets, crown molding, corian countertops,decorative tile backsplash, double oven, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, and large kitchen pantry. First floor also has half bath and nice size laundry room equipped with Maytag Neptune Washer and Dryer. Entry to large attached 2 car garage by laundry and half bath. Need extra parking? There are several visitors parking slots just across the street! All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom is a great size (14x15) with walk in closet. Master bath has large garden tub. Seconde full bath across the hall from the other two bedrooms. This townhome is located in Saddle Creek Manor just off I-75/275 and SR54. One pet negotiable but must be screened and approved by owner.