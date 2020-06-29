All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:49 PM

5246 BLUE ROAN WAY

5246 Blue Roan Way · No Longer Available
Location

5246 Blue Roan Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Saddle Creek Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful townhome ready for immediate occupancy. Convenient location at the entry to the community, across from the pool on a corner lot for added privacy. Side entry leads to living room with separate dining area. Two sliding glass doors lead to the back covered patio and back open yard. Kitchen is marvelous with cherry cabinets, crown molding, corian countertops,decorative tile backsplash, double oven, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, and large kitchen pantry. First floor also has half bath and nice size laundry room equipped with Maytag Neptune Washer and Dryer. Entry to large attached 2 car garage by laundry and half bath. Need extra parking? There are several visitors parking slots just across the street! All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom is a great size (14x15) with walk in closet. Master bath has large garden tub. Seconde full bath across the hall from the other two bedrooms. This townhome is located in Saddle Creek Manor just off I-75/275 and SR54. One pet negotiable but must be screened and approved by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY have any available units?
5246 BLUE ROAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY have?
Some of 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5246 BLUE ROAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY offers parking.
Does 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY has a pool.
Does 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5246 BLUE ROAN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

