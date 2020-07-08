5143 Maplebrook Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1519834



An elegant rental - Single Family Home in Tampa! Your next home includes: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Attached Garage, Fenced yard, Stainless steel appliances, Central air, Ceiling fans, Washer/dryer, HOA or Community Association.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.