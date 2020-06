5107 BALLARD CREST LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

COME SEE THIS WONDERFUL 2 STORY 6/4 POOL HOME. SO MANY FEATURES, GOOD SIZE KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND EAT IN KITCHEN. DINING ROOM AS YOU ENTER THE FRONT DOOR AND LIVING ROOM OFF KITCHEN THAT HAS SLIDING DOORS TO YOUR PRIVATE POOL. CHEMICAL SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT. THE SECOND FLOOR HAS 4-5 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS ALONG WITH A LARGE BONUS ROOM PERFECT FOR A HOME OFFICE, PLAY AREA OR FAMILY ROOM. MASTER HAS 2 WALK IN CLOSETS, MASTER BATH HAS GARDEN TUB AND DUAL SINKS. CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADWAYS, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS.