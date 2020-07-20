All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:09 PM

5039 Cactus Needle Ln

5039 Cactus Needle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5039 Cactus Needle Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious townhouse ready for immediate move in! Practically new and neutrally finished throughout this open floorplan offers everything you have been searching for and so much more. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances create a kitchen worthy of your meals and memories with a center island breakfast bar to keep everyone connected. A sliding glass door from the living room to the private screened patio easily extends the space for seamless entertaining during the warmer months. Comfortably host guests with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor creating an excellent guest room or flex space away from the additional bedrooms. Located in a gated community with gorgeous pool and easy access to I-75, enjoy security and comfort without sacrificing convenience. With Wesley Chapel schools and small pets considered, you don’t miss your chance to call this beauty home sweet home. Schedule a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5039 Cactus Needle Ln have any available units?
5039 Cactus Needle Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 5039 Cactus Needle Ln have?
Some of 5039 Cactus Needle Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5039 Cactus Needle Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5039 Cactus Needle Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5039 Cactus Needle Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5039 Cactus Needle Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5039 Cactus Needle Ln offer parking?
No, 5039 Cactus Needle Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5039 Cactus Needle Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5039 Cactus Needle Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5039 Cactus Needle Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5039 Cactus Needle Ln has a pool.
Does 5039 Cactus Needle Ln have accessible units?
No, 5039 Cactus Needle Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5039 Cactus Needle Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5039 Cactus Needle Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5039 Cactus Needle Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5039 Cactus Needle Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
