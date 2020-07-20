5039 Cactus Needle Ln

Amenities

Spacious townhouse ready for immediate move in! Practically new and neutrally finished throughout this open floorplan offers everything you have been searching for and so much more. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances create a kitchen worthy of your meals and memories with a center island breakfast bar to keep everyone connected. A sliding glass door from the living room to the private screened patio easily extends the space for seamless entertaining during the warmer months. Comfortably host guests with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor creating an excellent guest room or flex space away from the additional bedrooms. Located in a gated community with gorgeous pool and easy access to I-75, enjoy security and comfort without sacrificing convenience. With Wesley Chapel schools and small pets considered, you don’t miss your chance to call this beauty home sweet home. Schedule a private showing today!