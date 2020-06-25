5026 BALLARD CREST LANE

Amenities

Spacious, open and bright, one story single family home, with a huge fully fenced in backyard with a concrete patio and no back neighbors. This home sits on a large corner lot, the large private fenced backyard has a door/gate that leads out to an open green space in the back behind the fence and to the community park with a full scale playground. Tile flooring throughout entire home except for only the 2 secondary bedrooms which are carpeted. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, corian counters with an open counter where stools can be placed, and a large pantry off the kitchen. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, a garden tub and dual sinks in the master bath. Lawn maintenance is included. Washer & Dryer included. Great location right off of SR 54, 5 min to Bruce B Downs and close to the entrance to I-75 & I-275, new walmart supercenter, Florida Hospital, Wiregrass Mall, The Groves, Tampa Premium Outlet center and all the great shopping and restaurant options found in Wesley Chapel/New Tampa area. USF, downtown Tampa, and Tampa Airport are all a short drive away.