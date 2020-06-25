All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
5026 BALLARD CREST LANE
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:17 AM

5026 BALLARD CREST LANE

5026 Ballard Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5026 Ballard Crest Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Ashley Pines

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Spacious, open and bright, one story single family home, with a huge fully fenced in backyard with a concrete patio and no back neighbors. This home sits on a large corner lot, the large private fenced backyard has a door/gate that leads out to an open green space in the back behind the fence and to the community park with a full scale playground. Tile flooring throughout entire home except for only the 2 secondary bedrooms which are carpeted. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, corian counters with an open counter where stools can be placed, and a large pantry off the kitchen. The master suite features a large walk-in closet, a garden tub and dual sinks in the master bath. Lawn maintenance is included. Washer & Dryer included. Great location right off of SR 54, 5 min to Bruce B Downs and close to the entrance to I-75 & I-275, new walmart supercenter, Florida Hospital, Wiregrass Mall, The Groves, Tampa Premium Outlet center and all the great shopping and restaurant options found in Wesley Chapel/New Tampa area. USF, downtown Tampa, and Tampa Airport are all a short drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE have any available units?
5026 BALLARD CREST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE have?
Some of 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5026 BALLARD CREST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE offers parking.
Does 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE have a pool?
No, 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE have accessible units?
No, 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5026 BALLARD CREST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa