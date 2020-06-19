5024 STANZA LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher tennis court clubhouse hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED RESORT RENTAL consisting of an Entertaining 4 Bedroom Golf -Tennis - SPA Villa closest to the clubhouse & SPA in Saddlebrook Golf & Country Club approximately 1856sf with 4 bedrooms 4 Bathrooms, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Kitchen Bar, Dining Table with seating up to 8 guest and a living room with oversized designer sofa with a 70 inch Smart TV. TV:s with Cable TV in each bedroom, Patio overlooking the Golf Course with BBQ Grill with seating up to 8 guest, 4 Designer Lounge Sunbeds, Private Hot Tub SPA. Best location with walking distance to Restaurants, Bar, Café and shopping. Home includes a mother-in-law/guest apartment including 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms including a 60 inch Smart TV in living room. The guest apartment is perfect to give some extra privacy to visitors, or caretaker. Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished.