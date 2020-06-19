All apartments in Wesley Chapel
5024 STANZA LANE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

5024 STANZA LANE

5024 Stanza Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5024 Stanza Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Saddlebrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED RESORT RENTAL consisting of an Entertaining 4 Bedroom Golf -Tennis - SPA Villa closest to the clubhouse & SPA in Saddlebrook Golf & Country Club approximately 1856sf with 4 bedrooms 4 Bathrooms, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Kitchen Bar, Dining Table with seating up to 8 guest and a living room with oversized designer sofa with a 70 inch Smart TV. TV:s with Cable TV in each bedroom, Patio overlooking the Golf Course with BBQ Grill with seating up to 8 guest, 4 Designer Lounge Sunbeds, Private Hot Tub SPA. Best location with walking distance to Restaurants, Bar, Café and shopping. Home includes a mother-in-law/guest apartment including 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms including a 60 inch Smart TV in living room. The guest apartment is perfect to give some extra privacy to visitors, or caretaker. Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 STANZA LANE have any available units?
5024 STANZA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 5024 STANZA LANE have?
Some of 5024 STANZA LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 STANZA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5024 STANZA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 STANZA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5024 STANZA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 5024 STANZA LANE offer parking?
No, 5024 STANZA LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5024 STANZA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5024 STANZA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 STANZA LANE have a pool?
No, 5024 STANZA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5024 STANZA LANE have accessible units?
No, 5024 STANZA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 STANZA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5024 STANZA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5024 STANZA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5024 STANZA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
