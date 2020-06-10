4992 Steel Dust Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMPLETELY RENOVATED Farmhouse style condo! This upgraded, spacious Pasco 3 bedroom / 2 bath 2nd floor unit is ALL NEW INSIDE! FRESH PAINT, NEW LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW APPLIANCES, CABINETRY - THE WORKS! AVAILABLE NOW! *** See the VIDEO TOUR of this home! ***



Nice airy floor plan with large open kitchen, spacious living room, balcony sitting area and on-site laundry facility. The Pasco WILLOW LAKE community is perfectly located off of I75, SR54 and SR56, and is convenient to the Premier Outlets, The Grove Shoppes, Wiregrass Mall and Wesley Chapel Florida Hospital. Terrific dining, entertainment and grade "A" schools!



For more details, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!