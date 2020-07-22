All apartments in Wesley Chapel
4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE.
Last updated December 2 2019 at 1:26 PM

4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE

4958 San Martino Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4958 San Martino Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to this beautiful Vittoria's townhouse and lake view in desired Estancia Community. This spacious 2408 square foot offers 3 beds , 2.5 bathrooms, and garage doors for 2 cars. The ideal place to raise your family and call it home. Owner's suite opens up to a back yard balcony and lake view. Eat-in kitchen features plenty of granite counter space, and 42” cabinets. Stainless kitchen appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, smooth top range, and microwave hood on the first floor; living space between kitchen , family room and lanai, along with a nook and den for privacy.
Great community w/ tons of luxury amenities: zero entry pool, lap pool/slide, playground,tennis court, basketball courts, dog park, trials, fitness center. It is located near I-75, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlets, Ice Skating rink, Wesley Chapel Hospital, Restaurants and more!!!. Make this house your home and apply today!
Background check conducted on application and 1st and security is required for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE have any available units?
4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE have?
Some of 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

