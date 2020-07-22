4958 SAN MARTINO DRIVE.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to this beautiful Vittoria's townhouse and lake view in desired Estancia Community. This spacious 2408 square foot offers 3 beds , 2.5 bathrooms, and garage doors for 2 cars. The ideal place to raise your family and call it home. Owner's suite opens up to a back yard balcony and lake view. Eat-in kitchen features plenty of granite counter space, and 42” cabinets. Stainless kitchen appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, smooth top range, and microwave hood on the first floor; living space between kitchen , family room and lanai, along with a nook and den for privacy.

Great community w/ tons of luxury amenities: zero entry pool, lap pool/slide, playground,tennis court, basketball courts, dog park, trials, fitness center. It is located near I-75, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlets, Ice Skating rink, Wesley Chapel Hospital, Restaurants and more!!!. Make this house your home and apply today!

Background check conducted on application and 1st and security is required for lease.