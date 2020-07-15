4925 Pennecott Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities pool

3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Wesley Chapel - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with private backyard. Elegant entryway with decorator light fixture. Home has been freshly painted. There is a formal dining room as you enter the home and a large great room at the rear of the house. Great room is tiled, has cut-out for TV, ceiling fan and slider to screened lanai. Large Master suite is located off great room and master bath has large shower, garden tub, his and hers sinks and large walk in closet. The kitchen features wood cabinets, pantry closet, breakfast counter, eat in space and recessed lighting. Community pool. No pets. Washer and dryer not warranted. Counter microwave not warranted.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3882259)