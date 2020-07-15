All apartments in Wesley Chapel
4925 Pennecott Way

4925 Pennecott Way
Location

4925 Pennecott Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Saddlebrook Village West

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Wesley Chapel - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with private backyard. Elegant entryway with decorator light fixture. Home has been freshly painted. There is a formal dining room as you enter the home and a large great room at the rear of the house. Great room is tiled, has cut-out for TV, ceiling fan and slider to screened lanai. Large Master suite is located off great room and master bath has large shower, garden tub, his and hers sinks and large walk in closet. The kitchen features wood cabinets, pantry closet, breakfast counter, eat in space and recessed lighting. Community pool. No pets. Washer and dryer not warranted. Counter microwave not warranted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3882259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Pennecott Way have any available units?
4925 Pennecott Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4925 Pennecott Way have?
Some of 4925 Pennecott Way's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 Pennecott Way currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Pennecott Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Pennecott Way pet-friendly?
No, 4925 Pennecott Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4925 Pennecott Way offer parking?
No, 4925 Pennecott Way does not offer parking.
Does 4925 Pennecott Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4925 Pennecott Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Pennecott Way have a pool?
Yes, 4925 Pennecott Way has a pool.
Does 4925 Pennecott Way have accessible units?
No, 4925 Pennecott Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Pennecott Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 Pennecott Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4925 Pennecott Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4925 Pennecott Way does not have units with air conditioning.
