4867 WANDERING WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wow, Waterfront Luxury Townhome! End unit, 3 bed, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage in gated community of Maple Glen at Seven Oaks. Foyer entry leads to open-concept floor plan with laminate wood flooring. Kitchen features upgraded 42 inch kitchen cabinets in antique white with maple hazelnut glaze, a glass panel door accent, upgraded stainless steel appliances, expansive island with 3" granite countertops + tiled backsplash. Oversized sliding glass doors open to spacious covered lanai with gorgeous water view. Beautiful black wrought iron spindle & oak railed staircase leads to bedrooms and two full baths. All bedrooms have upgraded berber carpeting. Upstairs bathrooms include espresso cabinetry with granite countertops. Second floor functional laundry room includes countertop, cabinetry & drying bar. Master suite has dramatic double door entry with crown molding surrounded tray ceiling and oversized walk in closet with overhead storage. Sliding glass doors lead to second floor balcony with expansive water view. Luxurious master bath features double vanities, wood-look ceramic tile throughout, complete with garden tub and custom listello tiles in walk in shower. Community amenities include pool, cabana, fire pit, gazebos, and dog park! Minutes from Wiregrass Mall, Florida Hospital, I-75, shopping and restaurants. Don't miss out, call today!