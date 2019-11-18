4838 WANDERING WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit parking pool garage

Are you looking for a great townhouse in the heart of Wesley Chapel ? Congratulations! You’ve found it! The Bella Vista is 2,058 square feet, with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, a two-car garage, and formal dining room. This attached Townhome provides an open-concept floor plan. Enter through the front porch into the foyer with beautiful volume ceilings, pass the powder room on your right and enter into the living room. Move right into the kitchen containing a beautiful center island, Whirlpool appliances, recessed lighting, and Moen faucets. Adjacent to the kitchen is the breakfast nook which then leads right outside to the covered lanai. Take a stroll upstairs and experience the spacious master bedroom along with a large walk-in-closet and a luxurious garden bathtub. The master bedroom also has a veranda to sit and drink your morning coffee. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling which adds an exquisite look. The utility room, two bedrooms and an additional bath. Located in exciting and growing Wesley Chapel, the gated Maple Glen community offers luxury townhomes with a resort style pool and cabana, two gazebos, a fire pit, deck lounge area and a dog park. The private enclave provides access to charming and historic Wesley Chapel, where Brookstone and Northwood Center, among other destinations, offer excellent shopping and dining opportunities. Plus, Wiregrass is a terrific mall just three miles south of Maple Glen.Property is occupied, it is available 7 of January 2020.