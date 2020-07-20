4811 Diamonds Palm Loop

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool basketball court tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Meticulous Avocet model by Master Builder Cardel in the popular Country Walk Neighborhood. This spectacular home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an entire living space upstairs. The Large Bonus room features a separate bedroom, a full bath and a large living area. Perfect for a teenager, in law suite or just having guests visit the lovely Florida weather. This 3100+ home feels so much more spacious, it's wide open floor plan combines kitchen, dining are and a fabulous family room with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom also leads to screened in lanai which oversees an amazing conversation area, even room for a pool. Microwave, dishwasher, hot water tank and floors all new in 2018. Community features pool, tennis courts, basketball and soccer fields.



Listing Courtesy of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL 7



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.