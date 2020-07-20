All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

4811 Diamonds Palm Loop

4811 Diamonds Palm Loop · No Longer Available
Location

4811 Diamonds Palm Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Country Walk

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Meticulous Avocet model by Master Builder Cardel in the popular Country Walk Neighborhood. This spectacular home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an entire living space upstairs. The Large Bonus room features a separate bedroom, a full bath and a large living area. Perfect for a teenager, in law suite or just having guests visit the lovely Florida weather. This 3100+ home feels so much more spacious, it's wide open floor plan combines kitchen, dining are and a fabulous family room with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom also leads to screened in lanai which oversees an amazing conversation area, even room for a pool. Microwave, dishwasher, hot water tank and floors all new in 2018. Community features pool, tennis courts, basketball and soccer fields.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop have any available units?
4811 Diamonds Palm Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop have?
Some of 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4811 Diamonds Palm Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop is pet friendly.
Does 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop offer parking?
No, 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop does not offer parking.
Does 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop have a pool?
Yes, 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop has a pool.
Does 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop have accessible units?
No, 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4811 Diamonds Palm Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
