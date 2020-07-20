4811 Diamonds Palm Loop

Amenities
Meticulous Avocet model by Master Builder Cardel in the popular Country Walk Neighborhood. This spectacular home boasts 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an entire living space upstairs. The Large Bonus room features a separate bedroom, a full bath and a large living area. Perfect for a teenager, in law suite or just having guests visit the lovely Florida weather. This 3100+ home feels so much more spacious, it's wide open floor plan combines kitchen, dining are and a fabulous family room with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom also leads to screened in lanai which oversees an amazing conversation area, even room for a pool. Microwave, dishwasher, hot water tank and floors all new in 2018. Community features pool, tennis courts, basketball and soccer fields.
Listing Courtesy of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL 7
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.