4685 COACHFORD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage new construction volleyball court

Meadow Pointe!! Brand New construction!!! Built-in 2019!!!! Great school!!! Pond with Conservation view!!! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Granit countertop!!!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/2car garage upgrade new and Beautiful home!! Wonderful design and stone exterior front view with porch, nature paint with the window blinds makes the gorgeous cozy. Tiled foyer with soaring ceilings welcomes you home! Tile floors cover the dining room, family room, and all the wet area!! The Chef will love this open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite count top with all appliances, convenience desk, 18x18 Customer design Pattern tile with stainless steel appliances!! huge Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room. Opening great for family fun and entertaining on the screened lanai! The large master suite offers Tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower and relax in the garden tub! Upgrade light fixture detail tile pattern shower makes you enjoy every minute! Meadow Pointe is centrally located and well established community offers spectacular amenity center that includes a swimming pool, volleyball, basketball court, playground, fitness. Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premiere Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.