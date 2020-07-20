All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

4685 COACHFORD DRIVE

4685 Coachford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4685 Coachford Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
volleyball court
Meadow Pointe!! Brand New construction!!! Built-in 2019!!!! Great school!!! Pond with Conservation view!!! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Granit countertop!!!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/2car garage upgrade new and Beautiful home!! Wonderful design and stone exterior front view with porch, nature paint with the window blinds makes the gorgeous cozy. Tiled foyer with soaring ceilings welcomes you home! Tile floors cover the dining room, family room, and all the wet area!! The Chef will love this open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite count top with all appliances, convenience desk, 18x18 Customer design Pattern tile with stainless steel appliances!! huge Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room. Opening great for family fun and entertaining on the screened lanai! The large master suite offers Tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower and relax in the garden tub! Upgrade light fixture detail tile pattern shower makes you enjoy every minute! Meadow Pointe is centrally located and well established community offers spectacular amenity center that includes a swimming pool, volleyball, basketball court, playground, fitness. Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premiere Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE have any available units?
4685 COACHFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4685 COACHFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4685 COACHFORD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
