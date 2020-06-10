4533 SCARLET LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

**COMING SOON AVAILABLE 7/5/2020**. You will love this spacious Seven Oaks home located within the gated Bellafield community. At 2,171 SqFt with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, +an Office, 2 Car Garage. The Hampshire offers a one story split-bedroom floor plan, allowing for privacy while being connected by the spacious family room, extended casual dining, gourmet kitchen with island and a den. The owners retreat is oversized with a sitting area, separate vanities and a large walk in shower. Located close to interstate in the award-winning Seven Oaks community, which boasts gated entries, a fabulous clubhouse, and A-rated schools with easy access to Wiregrass Mall and the new Florida Hospital.Owner realtor.