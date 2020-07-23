4468 ORTONA LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to Estancia at Wiregrass! This home sits at the end of this gated cul-de-sac surrounded by green grass with a perfect view of the water/pond and nature preserve. Paver block driveways & walkway welcome you into this magnificent two story, three car garage home. Door opens into a foyer with view of the living room, patio & pond. As the 20" tile welcome you into the foyer, formal dining room, & living room area. The kitchen features wood cabinets with soft closing doors & adjustable shelves, side by side french door refrigerator, double wall ovens, microwave, five burner gas stove, granite counter-tops & island with deep sink & eat in sitting area. The dinette is adjacent to the kitchen & you have sliding glass doors that lead to the patio from the dinette and/or living room area. The patio faces the pond and nature preserve area and since it faces east its the perfect setting for entertaining enjoying the indirect sunlight over the pond while your guests seat in the shade. Not to mention the stunning Sunrise as you enjoy your morning cup of coffee or your favorite morning beverage. Master Suite, Master Bathroom, and walking closet are perfectly nestled on the first floor. Double car garage and in door laundry-room are accessible via the foyer. The guest room and guest bathroom are on the opposite site of the home on the first floor & access to the third car garage. As you walk up the stairs you are welcomed in to the Open Loft area, Bonus Room, hall way, the other two bedrooms & third bathroom.