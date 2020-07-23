All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 4468 ORTONA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
4468 ORTONA LANE
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:39 PM

4468 ORTONA LANE

4468 Ortona Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4468 Ortona Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to Estancia at Wiregrass! This home sits at the end of this gated cul-de-sac surrounded by green grass with a perfect view of the water/pond and nature preserve. Paver block driveways & walkway welcome you into this magnificent two story, three car garage home. Door opens into a foyer with view of the living room, patio & pond. As the 20" tile welcome you into the foyer, formal dining room, & living room area. The kitchen features wood cabinets with soft closing doors & adjustable shelves, side by side french door refrigerator, double wall ovens, microwave, five burner gas stove, granite counter-tops & island with deep sink & eat in sitting area. The dinette is adjacent to the kitchen & you have sliding glass doors that lead to the patio from the dinette and/or living room area. The patio faces the pond and nature preserve area and since it faces east its the perfect setting for entertaining enjoying the indirect sunlight over the pond while your guests seat in the shade. Not to mention the stunning Sunrise as you enjoy your morning cup of coffee or your favorite morning beverage. Master Suite, Master Bathroom, and walking closet are perfectly nestled on the first floor. Double car garage and in door laundry-room are accessible via the foyer. The guest room and guest bathroom are on the opposite site of the home on the first floor & access to the third car garage. As you walk up the stairs you are welcomed in to the Open Loft area, Bonus Room, hall way, the other two bedrooms & third bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4468 ORTONA LANE have any available units?
4468 ORTONA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4468 ORTONA LANE have?
Some of 4468 ORTONA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4468 ORTONA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4468 ORTONA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4468 ORTONA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4468 ORTONA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4468 ORTONA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4468 ORTONA LANE offers parking.
Does 4468 ORTONA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4468 ORTONA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4468 ORTONA LANE have a pool?
No, 4468 ORTONA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4468 ORTONA LANE have accessible units?
No, 4468 ORTONA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4468 ORTONA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4468 ORTONA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4468 ORTONA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4468 ORTONA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg