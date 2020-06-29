All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 4403 O'Rourke Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
4403 O'Rourke Ct
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

4403 O'Rourke Ct

4403 O Rourke Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4403 O Rourke Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4/3 - ***** $250 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!***** Welcome home! This beautiful two-story home in the community of Country Walk features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Situated on a large lot and is in the perfect location - on a cul-de-sac street! Enter into first floor boasting a spacious foyer and an open floor plan with beautiful dark wood floors. The kitchen is fully equipped with dark cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and closet pantry. This overlooks the family room and dining area. Perfect for gatherings! You will also find the 4th bedroom and 3rd full bathroom. Upstairs is the large loft/bonus area, 3 more spacious bedrooms all with walk in closets. The Master suite has a private bath with walk-in shower and garden tub. There is also another full bathroom and the laundry room!
The driveway is longer than normal and is great when entertaining! Open back patio with beautiful view of the large pond. Community amenities include yard maintenance, 2 pools, playground, basketball/tennis courts and a fitness center! Close to shopping, restaurants and I-75.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5562520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4403 O'Rourke Ct have any available units?
4403 O'Rourke Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4403 O'Rourke Ct have?
Some of 4403 O'Rourke Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4403 O'Rourke Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4403 O'Rourke Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 O'Rourke Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4403 O'Rourke Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4403 O'Rourke Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4403 O'Rourke Ct offers parking.
Does 4403 O'Rourke Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4403 O'Rourke Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 O'Rourke Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4403 O'Rourke Ct has a pool.
Does 4403 O'Rourke Ct have accessible units?
No, 4403 O'Rourke Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 O'Rourke Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4403 O'Rourke Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4403 O'Rourke Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4403 O'Rourke Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa