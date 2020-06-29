4403 O'Rourke Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 4/3 - ***** $250 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!***** Welcome home! This beautiful two-story home in the community of Country Walk features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Situated on a large lot and is in the perfect location - on a cul-de-sac street! Enter into first floor boasting a spacious foyer and an open floor plan with beautiful dark wood floors. The kitchen is fully equipped with dark cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and closet pantry. This overlooks the family room and dining area. Perfect for gatherings! You will also find the 4th bedroom and 3rd full bathroom. Upstairs is the large loft/bonus area, 3 more spacious bedrooms all with walk in closets. The Master suite has a private bath with walk-in shower and garden tub. There is also another full bathroom and the laundry room!

The driveway is longer than normal and is great when entertaining! Open back patio with beautiful view of the large pond. Community amenities include yard maintenance, 2 pools, playground, basketball/tennis courts and a fitness center! Close to shopping, restaurants and I-75.



No Pets Allowed



