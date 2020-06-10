4332 Waterville Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Country Walk Meadow Point in Wesley Chapel 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with Bonus Room - Wesley Chapel- Country Walk subdivision in sought after Meadow Point. Country Walk features a large playground area, pool and tennis courts at the clubhouse. This home features 3 bedrooms split floor plan with two bedrooms up front with hall bath. Large Master with tray ceilings and ceiling fan. Extra-large walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, and walk-in shower. Bedrooms have carpet. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Your dining living combo features upgraded lighting and ceiling fans, with tile floors. Sliding glass doors open to huge screen patio that overlooks conservation. Eat-in kitchen with cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances, also laundry room leads to your 2 car garage. You have stairs that lead to a great bonus room with wood floors, perfect for a game room or play area.

Easy to see, for viewing please Contact Danelle 813-380-0191



Application Fee is $60 per adult

Admin Fee of $150.00 Once approved

Sec Deposit of $1950.00 Holds Unit

Pet Fee $300 - small dog allowed



