4332 Waterville Ave.
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

4332 Waterville Ave.

4332 Waterville Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4332 Waterville Ave, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Country Walk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Country Walk Meadow Point in Wesley Chapel 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with Bonus Room - Wesley Chapel- Country Walk subdivision in sought after Meadow Point. Country Walk features a large playground area, pool and tennis courts at the clubhouse. This home features 3 bedrooms split floor plan with two bedrooms up front with hall bath. Large Master with tray ceilings and ceiling fan. Extra large walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, and walk-in shower. Bedrooms have carpet. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Your dining living combo features upgraded lighting and ceiling fans, with wood floors. Sliding glass doors open to huge screen patio that overlooks conservation. Eat-in kitchen with cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances, also laundry room leads to your 2 car garage. You have stairs that lead to a great bonus room with wood floors, perfect for a game room or play area.

http://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/mfr/T2907711

Contact Danelle 813-380-0191
Measurements:
Living Room 20x21
Dining Room 12x10
Kitchen 19x13
Master Bedroom 19x13
2nd Bedroom 11x14
3rd Bedroom 12x12
Bonus Room 27x15

(RLNE3616488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 Waterville Ave. have any available units?
4332 Waterville Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4332 Waterville Ave. have?
Some of 4332 Waterville Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 Waterville Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4332 Waterville Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 Waterville Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4332 Waterville Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4332 Waterville Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4332 Waterville Ave. offers parking.
Does 4332 Waterville Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4332 Waterville Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 Waterville Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 4332 Waterville Ave. has a pool.
Does 4332 Waterville Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4332 Waterville Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 Waterville Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4332 Waterville Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4332 Waterville Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4332 Waterville Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
