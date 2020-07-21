4332 Waterville Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room on-site laundry parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Country Walk Meadow Point in Wesley Chapel 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with Bonus Room - Wesley Chapel- Country Walk subdivision in sought after Meadow Point. Country Walk features a large playground area, pool and tennis courts at the clubhouse. This home features 3 bedrooms split floor plan with two bedrooms up front with hall bath. Large Master with tray ceilings and ceiling fan. Extra large walk-in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, and walk-in shower. Bedrooms have carpet. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Your dining living combo features upgraded lighting and ceiling fans, with wood floors. Sliding glass doors open to huge screen patio that overlooks conservation. Eat-in kitchen with cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances, also laundry room leads to your 2 car garage. You have stairs that lead to a great bonus room with wood floors, perfect for a game room or play area.



http://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/mfr/T2907711



Contact Danelle 813-380-0191

Measurements:

Living Room 20x21

Dining Room 12x10

Kitchen 19x13

Master Bedroom 19x13

2nd Bedroom 11x14

3rd Bedroom 12x12

Bonus Room 27x15



