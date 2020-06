4260 Fennwood Ct

Amenities

Meadow Pointe Townhome 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Fully Appointed Kitchen features GRANITE, 42" MAPLE CABINETS, CERAMIC TILE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SCREENED AND COVERED LANAI, LOFT, CEILING FANS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Master bedroom has walk in closet glass shower stall. Living room is spacious with neutral colors throughout. Wooded view from screened in lanai. ACCESS TO MEADOW POINTE NORTH 3 & 4 AMENITY CENTERS WHICH INCLUDES POOLS, VOLLEYBALL, TENNIS, TOT LOT, BASKETBALL COURTS AND A FITNESS CENTER. LOW Conveniently located to Wiregrass Mall, The Groves in Wesley Chapel Mall, restaurants.