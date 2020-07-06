4170 PACENTE LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage block home that backs up to and overlooks pond/lake. This home features high ceilings, open spaces, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, walk-in closet, inside utility room, large rear porch, beautiful view and more! Ashton Oaks has a community pool and is just minutes from Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlet Mall, Moffitt, excellent schools and universities, Ice Complex, Florida Hospital, dining and shopping choices along the way and with easy access to I-275 & I-75. Welcome home! Hurry!