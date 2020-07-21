4110 CONSTANTINE LOOP

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love calling this house your home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a spacious lawn that wraps around to the backyard, which is complete with lots of outdoor space, a covered patio, and a hedgerow along the back that borders the nearby pond. The interior features an open layout 4bd/2ba with an office/den space, lots of natural lighting for a bright and open household, stylish tile flooring, and plush carpeting for your comfort. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a large breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Make this your home and apply today!