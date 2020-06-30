All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 AM

4047 Huntingdale Court

4047 Huntingdale Court · No Longer Available
Location

4047 Huntingdale Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Country Walk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage + large screened patio on a private conservation lot! Open kitchen overlooks the family room and offers stainless appliances, granite counters, 42" solid wood cabinets, built-in desk, large breakfast nook with window seat, pantry and tiled floor. Separate living/dining room provides additional space for the whole family. Bedrooms are split, separated by a large family room, with the master suite located in the back of the house. New tile in main living area and new carpet in bedrooms. Attic storage with stair access. Located in the highly rated Wesley Chapel school district. Country Walk community offers a beautiful club house, swimming pools, tennis courts, recreation room, soccer fields, basketball courts, pavilion, playground and activities! Very close Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlets, Advent Health Wesley Chapel, shopping, restaurants, Interstate I-75 and I-275, SR54 & SR56. Additional expense of $50/month for cable/internet provided through community. $50 application fee per applicant over 18 for credit/criminal background check. First month's rent and security deposit required. Minimum credit score of 500, no evictions permitted. Pet fees apply. Available March 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4047 Huntingdale Court have any available units?
4047 Huntingdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4047 Huntingdale Court have?
Some of 4047 Huntingdale Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4047 Huntingdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
4047 Huntingdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4047 Huntingdale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4047 Huntingdale Court is pet friendly.
Does 4047 Huntingdale Court offer parking?
Yes, 4047 Huntingdale Court offers parking.
Does 4047 Huntingdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4047 Huntingdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4047 Huntingdale Court have a pool?
Yes, 4047 Huntingdale Court has a pool.
Does 4047 Huntingdale Court have accessible units?
No, 4047 Huntingdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4047 Huntingdale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4047 Huntingdale Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4047 Huntingdale Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4047 Huntingdale Court has units with air conditioning.

