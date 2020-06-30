4047 Huntingdale Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage + large screened patio on a private conservation lot! Open kitchen overlooks the family room and offers stainless appliances, granite counters, 42" solid wood cabinets, built-in desk, large breakfast nook with window seat, pantry and tiled floor. Separate living/dining room provides additional space for the whole family. Bedrooms are split, separated by a large family room, with the master suite located in the back of the house. New tile in main living area and new carpet in bedrooms. Attic storage with stair access. Located in the highly rated Wesley Chapel school district. Country Walk community offers a beautiful club house, swimming pools, tennis courts, recreation room, soccer fields, basketball courts, pavilion, playground and activities! Very close Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlets, Advent Health Wesley Chapel, shopping, restaurants, Interstate I-75 and I-275, SR54 & SR56. Additional expense of $50/month for cable/internet provided through community. $50 application fee per applicant over 18 for credit/criminal background check. First month's rent and security deposit required. Minimum credit score of 500, no evictions permitted. Pet fees apply. Available March 1, 2020.