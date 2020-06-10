4046 Constantine Loop

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access

Call Eva Aron 813-924-5551.

ASHTON OAKS is one of WESLEY CHAPEL desirable communities. This cute, clean and comfortable home offers an open floor plan with volume ceilings. This home has 3 bedrooms with a den/office located just off of the master bedroom and is perfect for a home office or nursery. Split bedroom plan for privacy. The home has an indoor laundry room, double car garage and water softener. The community has a pool and playground for your use. Donï¿½??t miss out on the opportunity to experience the convenience of being just minutes away from Wesley Chapel Florida Hospital, Wiregrass

Shops, Tampa Premium Outlets and I-75.

HOME-HAPPINESS is just a call away!!!