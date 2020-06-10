4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 bath home that has a two car garage is located on a corner lot that is completely fenced in. The Master Bedroom, and the laundry room are on the First Floor with the washer and dryer, and the other 3 bedrooms are located upstairs! This home includes upgraded cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, a bay window, stainless steel appliances and much more. The Country Walk Enclave is in the newer section of Meadow Pointe community offers the best of nature blended with the comforts of everyday living in Pasco County, you will love living in the tranquil and picturesque community. The natural setting of Country Walk provides a sense of community and a more relaxing life away from the hustle and bustle of everyday living, while still providing convenience to everyday needs. The Community features include: Arts & Crafts, Basketball Courts, BBQ Grills, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Meeting Room, Park, Picnic Tables, Playground, Pond, Soccer, Swimming Pool, and Tennis courts. Rent this home now for all of the conveniences that you want, and need!