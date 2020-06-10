All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated February 23 2020 at 3:01 AM

4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE

4012 Waterville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4012 Waterville Avenue, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Country Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
4 Bedroom 2 bath home that has a two car garage is located on a corner lot that is completely fenced in. The Master Bedroom, and the laundry room are on the First Floor with the washer and dryer, and the other 3 bedrooms are located upstairs! This home includes upgraded cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, a bay window, stainless steel appliances and much more. The Country Walk Enclave is in the newer section of Meadow Pointe community offers the best of nature blended with the comforts of everyday living in Pasco County, you will love living in the tranquil and picturesque community. The natural setting of Country Walk provides a sense of community and a more relaxing life away from the hustle and bustle of everyday living, while still providing convenience to everyday needs. The Community features include: Arts & Crafts, Basketball Courts, BBQ Grills, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Meeting Room, Park, Picnic Tables, Playground, Pond, Soccer, Swimming Pool, and Tennis courts. Rent this home now for all of the conveniences that you want, and need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE have any available units?
4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE have?
Some of 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4012 WATERVILLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

