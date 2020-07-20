4009 Loury Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Williams New River Acres
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just remodeled and ready to move in! A great country porch will greet you as you drive up the drive way into totally fenced 1 acre yard! And LAWN CARE INCLUDED in rent!!! 4 honest bed rooms... A nice master with private bath! On one acre lot with city water! Septic system is new too! Inside laundry and new washer and dryer for your use here too! Whole house is new vinyl plank flooring and has new kitchen appliances. Pet dog may be approved subject to owner approval of breed and size. And located in area of good schools. Excellent commute from Morris bridge rd or 54 to I 75! Close to shopping too!Come see this cute home and no it is NOT a mobile home was built up with crawl space on purpose for porch! Must see !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4009 LOURY DRIVE have any available units?
4009 LOURY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 4009 LOURY DRIVE have?
Some of 4009 LOURY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 LOURY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4009 LOURY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 LOURY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 LOURY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4009 LOURY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4009 LOURY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4009 LOURY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4009 LOURY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 LOURY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4009 LOURY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4009 LOURY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4009 LOURY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 LOURY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 LOURY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4009 LOURY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4009 LOURY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.