4009 LOURY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Just remodeled and ready to move in! A great country porch will greet you as you drive up the drive way into totally fenced 1 acre yard! And LAWN CARE INCLUDED in rent!!! 4 honest bed rooms... A nice master with private bath! On one acre lot with city water! Septic system is new too! Inside laundry and new washer and dryer for your use here too! Whole house is new vinyl plank flooring and has new kitchen appliances. Pet dog may be approved subject to owner approval of breed and size. And located in area of good schools. Excellent commute from Morris bridge rd or 54 to I 75! Close to shopping too!Come see this cute home and no it is NOT a mobile home was built up with crawl space on purpose for porch! Must see !