4004 Langdrum Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

Listing Agent: Burton Leppla- Ph: (813) 493-3061 Email: blepplahomes@gmail.com - Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1,600 sqft. in the gated community of Parkmonte, Meadow Pointe. Open floor plan with gorgeous hardwood flooring. Rent includes ground maintenance. Home has large private backyard with no homes behind. Beautiful neighborhood with wonderful schools. walking distance to the community pool, tennis courts, fitness center, recreation center, and playgrounds. Just minutes from dozens of restaurants, and lots of shopping including Wiregrass Mall and the new Tampa Premium Outlets.



(RLNE5050958)