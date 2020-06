3632 JUNEBERRY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

LARGE DOUBLE DOOR, GRAND ENTRANCE FOLDS INTO A FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA. CONTINUING DOWN THE HALL TO THE MASSIVE EAT-IN KITCHEN AND AMPID FAMILY ROOM WITH A BIG SCREEN TV. THE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH WITH LARGE GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. ALL HAVE DOUBLE GLASS SLIDING DOORS THAT LEAD OUT TO THE SCREENED LANAI AND 5 FOOT PVC FENCED BACKYARD. PERFECT FOR GRILLING AND PLAY OUTDOORS.THE SPLIT PLAN HOME PLACES ALL OTHER BEDROOMS ON OPPOSITE SIDE OF THE HOUSE. TWO BEDROOMS AJOIN WITH A JACK AND JILL FULL BATH. AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM HAS ITS BATHROOM WITH SHOWER. BEAUTIFULLY CONTEMPORARY DECOR WITH HIGH-END FURNISHINGS IN THE HEART OF NEW TAMPA MINUTES FROM WIREGRASS MALL AND TAMPA OUTLET MALL. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD WITH ACCESS TO COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE, AND RECREATION CENTER. OWNER MAY BE OPEN TO A SHORT TERM RENTAL IN HIGH SEASON.