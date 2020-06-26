3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE

Amenities
Great school!!! Seven Oaks!!! GORGEOUS on Conservation with pond view!!! Brand new bamboo flooring and kitchen countertop!! 2 story, 4 bedroom PLUS huge loft, 3 bath, 2 Car garage. Family home on a beautiful preserve, Large kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and 3 cm granite countertops in the kitchen. Spacious "eat-in" breakfast area overlooking huge pond and conservation. Living & Dining Room Combo with 16x16 Ceramic Tiles. Brand new bamboo flooring!! Downstairs has a guest room and a full bath. Upstairs offers an oversized open loft, large Master suite is set off has a spacious massive closet, double sink bathroom. Separate Shower Stall & Double Sinks; There are also 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. King size washer/dryer Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs.
Seven Oaks is a Well established community mature landscaping and a spectacular amenity center that includes a swimming pool, gym, playground, soccer field, sand volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse. Only a few mins to I-75 and I-275, SR 56 & SR 54, busy Bruce. B. Downs Blvd, US 41. All kinds of businesses around: Wiregrass Mall, Premier Outlet, Costco, Florida Hospital; Restaurants, Shopping, and USF...