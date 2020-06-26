All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Location

3624 Peppervine Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Great school!!! Seven Oaks!!! GORGEOUS on Conservation with pond view!!! Brand new bamboo flooring and kitchen countertop!! 2 story, 4 bedroom PLUS huge loft, 3 bath, 2 Car garage. Family home on a beautiful preserve, Large kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and 3 cm granite countertops in the kitchen. Spacious "eat-in" breakfast area overlooking huge pond and conservation. Living & Dining Room Combo with 16x16 Ceramic Tiles. Brand new bamboo flooring!! Downstairs has a guest room and a full bath. Upstairs offers an oversized open loft, large Master suite is set off has a spacious massive closet, double sink bathroom. Separate Shower Stall & Double Sinks; There are also 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. King size washer/dryer Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs.
Seven Oaks is a Well established community mature landscaping and a spectacular amenity center that includes a swimming pool, gym, playground, soccer field, sand volleyball and tennis courts, clubhouse. Only a few mins to I-75 and I-275, SR 56 & SR 54, busy Bruce. B. Downs Blvd, US 41. All kinds of businesses around: Wiregrass Mall, Premier Outlet, Costco, Florida Hospital; Restaurants, Shopping, and USF...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE have any available units?
3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE have?
Some of 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE offers parking.
Does 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE has a pool.
Does 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3624 PEPPERVINE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

