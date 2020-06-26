3540 Hickory Hammock Loop

Amenities

APPLICATION FEE(S) WILL BE REIMBURSED! 4 bedroom 3 bath home in gated Willowstone section of Seven Oaks overlooking a lovely pond. The spacious kitchen offers 42" cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Formal dining and eat in kitchen space offer flexibility for everyone and there's a breakfast bar too. Open and airy great room with high ceilings overlooks the pond. Large master is more great space and also offers a spacious master bath with his and hers sinks, garden tub, roomy separate shower and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms share a bath and the 3rd additional bedroom has it's own bathroom. All this in desirable Seven Oaks community with resort style amenities. Zoned for: Seven Oaks Elementary School, John Long Middle School and Wiregrass High School. Live near the best of what Wesley Chapel has to offer. Lawn care included! Pets will be considered.