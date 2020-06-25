All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE

3518 Grassglen Place · No Longer Available
Location

3518 Grassglen Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous home is not available for a new renter until May. If you have a big family and love Seven Oaks this is the home you are looking for. Wide open floor plan; large open kitchen, living room, family room and formal dining area. You can literally see the back yard from the front door. Beautiful neutral colors highlight the large rooms. This home was a model home at one time and the rare amenities show that. Large kitchen walk in pantry, surround sounds speakers in all rooms; No private pool but the large backyard has a concrete pond with a waterfall. Walking/Bike path conveniently behind the home. Two bedrooms with a full hallway bath; One bedroom near the back of the house with a full hallway bath, a bedroom currently used as an office and of course the large master bedroom and bath. Give us a call if you will be looking to move in May! This home is waiting just for you! Washer/Dryer that are in the home currently belong to the tenant but others will be provided by the owner if desired. One pet allowed with additional pet screening and fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE have any available units?
3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE have?
Some of 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE offers parking.
Does 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE has a pool.
Does 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3518 GRASSGLEN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
