3518 Grassglen Pl

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 to schedule your showing now but this gorgeous home is not available for a new renter until May. If you have a big family and love Seven Oaks this is the home you are looking for. Wide open floor plan; large open kitchen, living room, family room and formal dining area. You can literally see the back yard from the front door. Beautiful neutral colors highlight the large rooms. This home was a model home at one time and the rare amenities show that. Large kitchen walk in pantry, surround sounds speakers in all rooms; No private pool but the large backyard has a concrete pond with a waterfall. Walking/Bike path conveniently behind the home. Two bedrooms with a full hallway bath; One bedroom near the back of the house with a full hallway bath, a bedroom currently used as an office and of course the large master bedroom and bath. Give us a call if you will be looking to move in May! This home is waiting just for you! Washer/Dryer that are in the home currently belong to the tenant but others will be provided by the owner if desired. One pet allowed with additional pet screening and fee.