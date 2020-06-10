3450 Juneberry Drive

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning bathtub

Beautiful 2 story home in Phase IV of Meadow Pointe/Shellwood. 2518 SF with 4 bedrooms upstairs + Den on the main, 3 Full Baths upstairs and a half bath on the main all on a .23 acre lot. Upon entering you are instantly greeted with a majestic curved staircase and a cathedral entryway which opens up to a Den and the Dining/Living room combo areas. The kitchen is spacious with 42-inch wood cabinets, Corian countertops, Samsung Stainless Steel appliances, island, and pantry with a kitchenette which all overlook the great room. The kitchen, bathrooms, entry and upstairs utility are all floored with tile, while the rest of the house including the stairs are floored with exquisite laminate flooring. The Master Bathroom is also large with double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. The first bedroom upstairs even has its own private bathroom. Enclosed Lanai and fenced yard. HVAC 2018. All of this with great schools, near shopping, most major highways, and amenities close by. Make an appointment today.



