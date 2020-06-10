All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

3450 Juneberry Drive

3450 Juneberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3450 Juneberry Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
Beautiful 2 story home in Phase IV of Meadow Pointe/Shellwood. 2518 SF with 4 bedrooms upstairs + Den on the main, 3 Full Baths upstairs and a half bath on the main all on a .23 acre lot. Upon entering you are instantly greeted with a majestic curved staircase and a cathedral entryway which opens up to a Den and the Dining/Living room combo areas. The kitchen is spacious with 42-inch wood cabinets, Corian countertops, Samsung Stainless Steel appliances, island, and pantry with a kitchenette which all overlook the great room. The kitchen, bathrooms, entry and upstairs utility are all floored with tile, while the rest of the house including the stairs are floored with exquisite laminate flooring. The Master Bathroom is also large with double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. The first bedroom upstairs even has its own private bathroom. Enclosed Lanai and fenced yard. HVAC 2018. All of this with great schools, near shopping, most major highways, and amenities close by. Make an appointment today.

Listing Courtesy Of REALTY ONE GROUP ADVANTAGE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 Juneberry Drive have any available units?
3450 Juneberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3450 Juneberry Drive have?
Some of 3450 Juneberry Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 Juneberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3450 Juneberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 Juneberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3450 Juneberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3450 Juneberry Drive offer parking?
No, 3450 Juneberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3450 Juneberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3450 Juneberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 Juneberry Drive have a pool?
No, 3450 Juneberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3450 Juneberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 3450 Juneberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 Juneberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3450 Juneberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3450 Juneberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3450 Juneberry Drive has units with air conditioning.
