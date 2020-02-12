All apartments in Wesley Chapel
3445 Fiddlers Green Loop

3445 Fiddle Green Loop · No Longer Available
Location

3445 Fiddle Green Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
LARGE SEVEN OAKS PROPERTY AVAILABLE EARLY MARCH. Amazing rare rental opportunity located in the popular and convenient Seven Oaks. Seven Oaks has fantastic amenities including walking/jogging trails, clubhouse, swimming pool, children's playground, and tennis courts. This property showcases four bedrooms and three bathrooms covering a spacious 2626 square feet of living space including wide open floor plan, formal dining and living rooms, and a covered outdoor patio space. The kitchen is a highlight with its tones of cabinet and counter space. Perfect for all your entertaining needs. This home has all the luxurious updates that you expect! Contact us right now to schedule your viewing. This one doesn't disappoint.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop have any available units?
3445 Fiddlers Green Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop have?
Some of 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3445 Fiddlers Green Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop is pet friendly.
Does 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop offer parking?
No, 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop does not offer parking.
Does 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop have a pool?
Yes, 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop has a pool.
Does 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop have accessible units?
No, 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 3445 Fiddlers Green Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

