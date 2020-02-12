3445 Fiddlers Green Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool 24hr maintenance tennis court

LARGE SEVEN OAKS PROPERTY AVAILABLE EARLY MARCH. Amazing rare rental opportunity located in the popular and convenient Seven Oaks. Seven Oaks has fantastic amenities including walking/jogging trails, clubhouse, swimming pool, children's playground, and tennis courts. This property showcases four bedrooms and three bathrooms covering a spacious 2626 square feet of living space including wide open floor plan, formal dining and living rooms, and a covered outdoor patio space. The kitchen is a highlight with its tones of cabinet and counter space. Perfect for all your entertaining needs. This home has all the luxurious updates that you expect! Contact us right now to schedule your viewing. This one doesn't disappoint.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.