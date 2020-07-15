3417 Chapel Creek Cir.

Amenities

Seven Oaks villa 3bedroom/2bathroom - Come home to this great 3/2 Seven Oaks villa with 2 car garage! Lawn care is provided within this gated community. This home features tile flooring throughout main area and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, closet pantry, and separate breakfast nook. Master includes trey ceilings, double vanity in the bathroom, and walk in closet. Community features a pool within the willow creek subdivision, plus access to Seven oaks main clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Beautifully situated near shopping, malls, grocery, dining, fitness, etc



