3308 GENTLE DELL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub yoga

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This 2016 pristine LUXURY, low-maintenance, CORNER LOT townhome is CENTRALLY located in the sought-after subdivision of Arbors at Wiregrass that's PET FRIENDLY! Step into this BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN featuring beautiful GRANITE countertops complete with espresso cabinetry and a breakfast bar! 3 bedrooms, 2&1/2 baths 2 car garage, plus over 1800 sq ft of living space! Enjoy special features such as the CUSTOM built closet, double sinks and a GARDEN SPA TUB in the masters oasis retreat. Soak in the scenery of the beautiful parks within the community, walking the local hiking trail, or unwind by the RESORT style pool. Another great feature for this home is it offers the opportunity to CUSTOMIZE your own lanai. This home is close to restaurants, TOP NOTCH schools, major highways, and hospitals. Just minutes away you will find The shops at Wiregrass where you can unwind on the weekend doing yoga or getting massages, there's plenty of shopping, or enjoy a taste of your creative side at Pinot's Palette!