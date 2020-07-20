All apartments in Wesley Chapel
32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD
32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD

32774 Natural Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

32774 Natural Bridge Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bed, 3 1/2 bath home in the desirable community of Union Park. The location of the home in the neighborhood speaks for itself, as it's situated in the lush landscape of the quiet back end near the clubhouse, and all of it's amenities. Pulling up to the property, you'll notice the freshly painted neutral exterior which creates a classy look to this 2016 home. As you walk in the front door, you're welcomed by a beautiful entry with high ceilings, recessed chasms to display artwork, rounded archways, and over-sized tiles. Through the left arch are two bedrooms, one of which has its own ensuite, an office with glass-paned french doors, and another half bath for your guests. Directly ahead lies the spacious open concept kitchen/living room/dining room combo with tray ceilings, granite counters, 11 foot center island w/breakfast bar, stainless appliances, double wall oven, 42" cabinets with LED lighting on the underside, & built in wine rack. Two more bedrooms, each with their own ensuite complete the bottom floor of the dwelling. The master suite features porcelain tile floors designed to look like wood, tray ceilings, dual granite vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet the size of a small bedroom. Upstairs, you'll find an enormous, carpeted bonus room 34' in length with another oversized closet. In close proximity is a 4000+ sf clubhouse with a resort style pool, covered cabanas, splash pad, dog park, playground, firepit, fitness stations, and access to nature trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD has a pool.
Does 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 32774 NATURAL BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
