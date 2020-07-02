32683 Abby Lax Lane

Amenities

4 Bedroom for Rent in Wesley Chapel,FLORIDA - Come see this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath brand new construction Florida single family home for rent in Wesley Chapel, Florida This home is located in the highly anticipated new construction neighborhood of Union Park. This neighborhood brings a new level of excellence to living in a community. Union park features nature trails, zen gardens, lakes and lush landscaping throughout to bring you closer to nature and peaceful living. Upon entering this new construction home you will notice that it is updated with all the latest technology. The first floor features an open living concept with a designated dinning area, living space, and kitchen combined. The kitchen features white cabinets, upgraded granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a large island perfect for entertaining and hosting. Downstairs also has a half bath which is perfect for convenient guest use. Upstairs houses all of the bedrooms. The guest bedrooms are spacious featuring ample storage. The guest bath features an updated vanity and shower/tub combo. The master suite is large with an attached bath. The master bath features a double vanity, stand alone shower and two closets for all your storage needs. The laundry room is located upstairs perfect for convenient use. It includes an upgraded washer and dryer and additional storage space. Downstairs, just off the main living room is a sliding glass door, which leads out onto the patio and overlooks the backyard. A two car garage tops this new construction off providing additional storage and space for your vehicles.



Union Park features: a community pool, open air clubhouse, miles of trails, shaded playgrounds, splash pads for the kids, picnic pavilions, community fire pits, zen gardens, fitness stations, a charter academy, and a dog park to top it off.



Rent: $1995 (includes high speed internet 100/100 and trash)

Security Deposit: $1995

Beds: 4

Bath: 2.5

Year built: 2019

Sqft: 2007

Garage: 2 car



Driving directions:

Take 56 past Wiregrass Mall

Take a Right onto Meadow Point from 56

Left onto Oldwoods

You will see a sign that says New Homes at Union Park and a wooden bridge. Go past the wooden bridge until you come to Bering Road.

Take a Right onto Bering Road

Take a Left onto Abby Lax Lane



For more information on this listing please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



