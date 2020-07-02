All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

32683 Abby Lax Lane

32683 Abby Lax Ln · No Longer Available
Location

32683 Abby Lax Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
4 Bedroom for Rent in Wesley Chapel,FLORIDA - Come see this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath brand new construction Florida single family home for rent in Wesley Chapel, Florida This home is located in the highly anticipated new construction neighborhood of Union Park. This neighborhood brings a new level of excellence to living in a community. Union park features nature trails, zen gardens, lakes and lush landscaping throughout to bring you closer to nature and peaceful living. Upon entering this new construction home you will notice that it is updated with all the latest technology. The first floor features an open living concept with a designated dinning area, living space, and kitchen combined. The kitchen features white cabinets, upgraded granite counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a large island perfect for entertaining and hosting. Downstairs also has a half bath which is perfect for convenient guest use. Upstairs houses all of the bedrooms. The guest bedrooms are spacious featuring ample storage. The guest bath features an updated vanity and shower/tub combo. The master suite is large with an attached bath. The master bath features a double vanity, stand alone shower and two closets for all your storage needs. The laundry room is located upstairs perfect for convenient use. It includes an upgraded washer and dryer and additional storage space. Downstairs, just off the main living room is a sliding glass door, which leads out onto the patio and overlooks the backyard. A two car garage tops this new construction off providing additional storage and space for your vehicles.

Union Park features: a community pool, open air clubhouse, miles of trails, shaded playgrounds, splash pads for the kids, picnic pavilions, community fire pits, zen gardens, fitness stations, a charter academy, and a dog park to top it off.

Rent: $1995 (includes high speed internet 100/100 and trash)
Security Deposit: $1995
Beds: 4
Bath: 2.5
Year built: 2019
Sqft: 2007
Garage: 2 car

Driving directions:
Take 56 past Wiregrass Mall
Take a Right onto Meadow Point from 56
Left onto Oldwoods
You will see a sign that says New Homes at Union Park and a wooden bridge. Go past the wooden bridge until you come to Bering Road.
Take a Right onto Bering Road
Take a Left onto Abby Lax Lane

For more information on this listing please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE5157001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32683 Abby Lax Lane have any available units?
32683 Abby Lax Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 32683 Abby Lax Lane have?
Some of 32683 Abby Lax Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32683 Abby Lax Lane currently offering any rent specials?
32683 Abby Lax Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32683 Abby Lax Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 32683 Abby Lax Lane is pet friendly.
Does 32683 Abby Lax Lane offer parking?
Yes, 32683 Abby Lax Lane offers parking.
Does 32683 Abby Lax Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32683 Abby Lax Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32683 Abby Lax Lane have a pool?
Yes, 32683 Abby Lax Lane has a pool.
Does 32683 Abby Lax Lane have accessible units?
No, 32683 Abby Lax Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 32683 Abby Lax Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 32683 Abby Lax Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32683 Abby Lax Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 32683 Abby Lax Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

