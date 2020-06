Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

BRAND NEW 4 bedroom + LOFT, 3 1/2 bathroom home on HUGE corner lot in Union Park. Sorry, no pets. Granite counters, dark cabinets and black appliance kitchen package. Spacious bedrooms with lots of storage. Washer/Dryer included. Close to Tampa Premium Outlets, numerous dining options, Florida Hospital and more! Plus, A rated schools, what more could you ask for?!?!