31700 BAYMONT LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Executive home for RENT! Beautiful large home located in the gated community of Beaconsfield in Meadow Pointe 3. Home is two stories with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, formal living room, dining room, family room, and plenty of storage. Home has zoned heating/cooling with multiple A/C units. Master bedroom is huge with two large walk-in closets and space for a sitting area. Master bathroom has two sinks and a remodeled walk in shower. The home is a split floor plan. Three bedrooms are downstairs and two bedrooms are upstairs. The two bedrooms upstairs each have a walk-in closet and share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Upstairs also has a bonus room. Rooms have upgraded ceiling fans and lighting (including recessed lighting on dimmers). Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, gas range, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Updated wood laminate throughout the entire first floor living areas. Home is situated on a pie shaped lot backing to conservation for privacy with covered lanai, and a recently installed brick pavered patio. Just minutes from Wiregrass Mall, Florida Hospital & quick access to interstate. Excellent schools close by (elementary- Double Branch, middle - John Long and high - Wiregrass High). The community offers a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground, and nature trail! Rent includes lawn mowing/trimming and lawn fertilization. Also includes interior and exterior pest control.