Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Room to Roam! This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is situated on over an acre with an extra large fenced back yard. The open floor plan boasts beautiful wood and ceramic tile flooring, an open kitchen with breakfast bar, new refrigerator and inside utility room. Conveniently located near I-75, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets and many brand new restaurants in quickly growing Wesley Chapel! This one won't last schedule an appointment today!