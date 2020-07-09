31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Your dream home with 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, a two car garage and a gorgeously renovated kitchen awaits. Enjoy an open floor plan with professionally installed laminate and tile flooring. You will love entertaining in the spacious kitchen which features BRAND NEW rich wood cabinets, quartz counter tops, back splash and updated appliances. The master bedroom suite is in the rear of the home and has a walk-in closet, dual bathroom sinks, deep standalone bathtub and a large tiled shower. The other two bedrooms are nicely sized, have ceilings fans and good closet space. Plus they share a common bathroom also accessible to guests. Other benefits to living in this lovely home include: new exterior and interior paint, a separate laundry room (washer and dryer included!) with nice shelving and a screened in back porch with serene pond views. Lawn Maintenance is included! Available July 1st! Don't wait to view the virtual tour! Room sizes are estimates; buyer to verify.