31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 PM

31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE

31352 Golden Gate Dr · No Longer Available
Location

31352 Golden Gate Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Bridgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Your dream home with 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, a two car garage and a gorgeously renovated kitchen awaits. Enjoy an open floor plan with professionally installed laminate and tile flooring. You will love entertaining in the spacious kitchen which features BRAND NEW rich wood cabinets, quartz counter tops, back splash and updated appliances. The master bedroom suite is in the rear of the home and has a walk-in closet, dual bathroom sinks, deep standalone bathtub and a large tiled shower. The other two bedrooms are nicely sized, have ceilings fans and good closet space. Plus they share a common bathroom also accessible to guests. Other benefits to living in this lovely home include: new exterior and interior paint, a separate laundry room (washer and dryer included!) with nice shelving and a screened in back porch with serene pond views. Lawn Maintenance is included! Available July 1st! Don't wait to view the virtual tour! Room sizes are estimates; buyer to verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE have any available units?
31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE have?
Some of 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 31352 GOLDEN GATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

