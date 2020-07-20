All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

3135 Sunwatch Drive

3135 Sunwatch Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3135 Sunwatch Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
3135 Sunwatch Drive Available 07/14/19 Wesley Chapel ~ Showroom 3BD/2BTH Home in the Highly Sought After Seven Oaks Community - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! Put this luxurious, Wesley Chapel on your must see list. Seven Oaks at its best! This home has everything you need; 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Upgraded Kitchen has custom made 42 white cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances. This home features dining room, family room that has a sliding glass door that opens up to a partially screened patio with a pond view. The extended master bedroom has walk in closets and a master bath with a large stand up shower, dual sinks and private commode. Other features include ceiling fans and plantation shutters. Seven Oaks community offers great amenities such as club house with gathering room, junior-Olympic lap pool & resort pool with sun deck, double loop waterslide & splash park, walking trail, covered playground & full basketball court, har-tru lighted tennis courts, sand volleyball, fitness center, multi-tiered theater room, caf & juice bar. This property has very easy access to I-75. The list goes on! Call to schedule a showing.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE3258718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Sunwatch Drive have any available units?
3135 Sunwatch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 3135 Sunwatch Drive have?
Some of 3135 Sunwatch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 Sunwatch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Sunwatch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Sunwatch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 Sunwatch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3135 Sunwatch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3135 Sunwatch Drive offers parking.
Does 3135 Sunwatch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 Sunwatch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Sunwatch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3135 Sunwatch Drive has a pool.
Does 3135 Sunwatch Drive have accessible units?
No, 3135 Sunwatch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Sunwatch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3135 Sunwatch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3135 Sunwatch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3135 Sunwatch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
