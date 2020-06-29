All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
31241 SHAKER CIRCLE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:51 AM

31241 SHAKER CIRCLE

31241 Shaker Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

31241 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3BR, 2BA, 2 Car Garage in gated Community in Meadow Pointe . Home has an open floor plan with a screened enclosed lanai.There is tiled and laminate floor. this open floor plan features low maintenance ceramic tile and Laminate floor (NO CARPET!). The family room overlooks the covered back porch and screened lanai - perfect for the nature lover! This home has a split bedroom plan with the master suite on the rear side, which includes a private bathroom with double vanity and large glass enclosed shower with bench seating. The two secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. This home is immaculate and well maintained , amenities include a pool, fitness room, playground, tennis courts, and more! Lawn service is included in rent -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 400 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE have any available units?
31241 SHAKER CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE have?
Some of 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
31241 SHAKER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 31241 SHAKER CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 400 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa