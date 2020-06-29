31241 SHAKER CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautiful 3BR, 2BA, 2 Car Garage in gated Community in Meadow Pointe . Home has an open floor plan with a screened enclosed lanai.There is tiled and laminate floor. this open floor plan features low maintenance ceramic tile and Laminate floor (NO CARPET!). The family room overlooks the covered back porch and screened lanai - perfect for the nature lover! This home has a split bedroom plan with the master suite on the rear side, which includes a private bathroom with double vanity and large glass enclosed shower with bench seating. The two secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. This home is immaculate and well maintained , amenities include a pool, fitness room, playground, tennis courts, and more! Lawn service is included in rent -