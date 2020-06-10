31225 Shaker Cir

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa includes a separate Den/office and separate dining area with a 2 car attached garage. Kitchen features gas stove, and granite countertops, refrigerator, disposal, and breakfast bar. Home has new laminate flooring in large living room and new carpet in 2nd bedroom in 2017. Walk in closets in both bedrooms. Plant shelves throughout living area, great view from large screened lanai, gas hot water and heating. Trash, sewer and lawn care included. Pets ok with owner and HOA approval. Home located in a gated community in Meadow Pointe you will have access to community clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness room, basketball court, tennis and more.

Wiregrass Elementary, Dr John Long Middle School, Wiregrass Ranch High School at time of marketing