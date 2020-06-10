All apartments in Wesley Chapel
31225 Shaker Cir

31225 Shaker Circle · (813) 712-8421
Location

31225 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1703 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa includes a separate Den/office and separate dining area with a 2 car attached garage. Kitchen features gas stove, and granite countertops, refrigerator, disposal, and breakfast bar. Home has new laminate flooring in large living room and new carpet in 2nd bedroom in 2017. Walk in closets in both bedrooms. Plant shelves throughout living area, great view from large screened lanai, gas hot water and heating. Trash, sewer and lawn care included. Pets ok with owner and HOA approval. Home located in a gated community in Meadow Pointe you will have access to community clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness room, basketball court, tennis and more.
Wiregrass Elementary, Dr John Long Middle School, Wiregrass Ranch High School at time of marketing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31225 Shaker Cir have any available units?
31225 Shaker Cir has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31225 Shaker Cir have?
Some of 31225 Shaker Cir's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31225 Shaker Cir currently offering any rent specials?
31225 Shaker Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31225 Shaker Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 31225 Shaker Cir is pet friendly.
Does 31225 Shaker Cir offer parking?
Yes, 31225 Shaker Cir does offer parking.
Does 31225 Shaker Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31225 Shaker Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31225 Shaker Cir have a pool?
Yes, 31225 Shaker Cir has a pool.
Does 31225 Shaker Cir have accessible units?
No, 31225 Shaker Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 31225 Shaker Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31225 Shaker Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 31225 Shaker Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31225 Shaker Cir has units with air conditioning.
