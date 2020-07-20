31209 CLARIDGE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool

Two Story Townhouse at Claridge in Meadow Point at Wesley Chapple Community. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, each Bedroom has double Closets, 1/2 Bath downstairs as well as laundry room. Kitchen and dining room are open. Appliances are included: Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Maple cabinets, granite countertops in kitchen and breakfast bar. Property locate five minutes approximate from Wiregrass Mall, SR 56, Commercial Plazas and Hospital. Convenient access to I-75. Patio is Screening with Storage Room. The Community amenities include Pool, Play ground, gated community, club house etc. Call Today for Showing!