Wesley Chapel, FL
31209 CLARIDGE PLACE
31209 CLARIDGE PLACE

31209 Claridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

31209 Claridge Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Two Story Townhouse at Claridge in Meadow Point at Wesley Chapple Community. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, each Bedroom has double Closets, 1/2 Bath downstairs as well as laundry room. Kitchen and dining room are open. Appliances are included: Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Maple cabinets, granite countertops in kitchen and breakfast bar. Property locate five minutes approximate from Wiregrass Mall, SR 56, Commercial Plazas and Hospital. Convenient access to I-75. Patio is Screening with Storage Room. The Community amenities include Pool, Play ground, gated community, club house etc. Call Today for Showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE have any available units?
31209 CLARIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
31209 CLARIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE has a pool.
Does 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 31209 CLARIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
