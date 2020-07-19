31155 Flannery Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Call Sue Wedig to see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Meadow Pointe 3 at the HIGHLY DESIRABLE community of Claridge Place. TOP RATED SCHOOLS: John Long Middle and Wiregrass High. This home looks and smells like new! Huge living area on the main floor with eat in kitchen and breakfast bar. Enclosed patio area off the back includes storage area. All three bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Master has his and hers closets, bath has double sinks. Open, uncovered parking directly in front of the unit with one assigned. Rent includes water/sewer, and trash. Available immediately. Pets considered with owner approval.