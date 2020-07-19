All apartments in Wesley Chapel
31155 Flannery Ct

Location

31155 Flannery Ct, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Call Sue Wedig to see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Meadow Pointe 3 at the HIGHLY DESIRABLE community of Claridge Place. TOP RATED SCHOOLS: John Long Middle and Wiregrass High. This home looks and smells like new! Huge living area on the main floor with eat in kitchen and breakfast bar. Enclosed patio area off the back includes storage area. All three bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Master has his and hers closets, bath has double sinks. Open, uncovered parking directly in front of the unit with one assigned. Rent includes water/sewer, and trash. Available immediately. Pets considered with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31155 Flannery Ct have any available units?
31155 Flannery Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31155 Flannery Ct have?
Some of 31155 Flannery Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31155 Flannery Ct currently offering any rent specials?
31155 Flannery Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31155 Flannery Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 31155 Flannery Ct is pet friendly.
Does 31155 Flannery Ct offer parking?
Yes, 31155 Flannery Ct offers parking.
Does 31155 Flannery Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31155 Flannery Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31155 Flannery Ct have a pool?
Yes, 31155 Flannery Ct has a pool.
Does 31155 Flannery Ct have accessible units?
No, 31155 Flannery Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 31155 Flannery Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31155 Flannery Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 31155 Flannery Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 31155 Flannery Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
