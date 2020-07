Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Call Norma Newgent at 813-892-3147 to see this great 3 bedroom 2 bath villa with over 1700sf in Meadow Pointe 03. AVAILABLE AUGAUST 2020. This home has conservation and pond view from master bedroom and living area. Lawn care included in ental price. Meadow Pointe offers community pool, fitness center, playground, basketball and tennis courts.